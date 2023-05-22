Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $178.87 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $178.87 million and approximately $173,115.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00018117 BTC on exchanges.

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86368668 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,271.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

