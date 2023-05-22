Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Corp Hess Sells 6,382,500 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HESGet Rating) Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HES stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

