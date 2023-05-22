Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

HIBB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 446,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 570.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 112,247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hibbett by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

