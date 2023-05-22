Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,080 at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,102 ($13.71) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSX. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,352 ($16.82) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.62) to GBX 1,285 ($15.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.17) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,194.57 ($14.86).

Hiscox stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,168 ($14.53). The company had a trading volume of 483,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,825. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11,680.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,201 ($14.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,126.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,094.07.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 13,421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($186,625.35). Also, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.56), for a total transaction of £450,355.30 ($560,143.41). Company insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

