Holdings Lp Thrc Buys 329,403 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 329,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,397,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,186,416.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00.

ProFrac Stock Up 1.9 %

ACDC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 874,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,982. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.75 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. Analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

