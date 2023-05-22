Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,423 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,615,000 after purchasing an additional 367,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,535,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.13. The company had a trading volume of 661,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,852. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

