Honeywell International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,224 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 4,921 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.22. 495,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average of $199.22. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

