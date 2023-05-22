Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
HST stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 2,091,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,746. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
