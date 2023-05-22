HRT Financial LP Buys 116,313 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 369.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock remained flat at $289.91 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 612,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,046. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

