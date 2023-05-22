HRT Financial LP Has $23.81 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2,391.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,526 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.17% of Splunk worth $23,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $44,450,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $28,784,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.25. 368,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

