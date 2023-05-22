HRT Financial LP Has $31.58 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 650.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,351,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,506,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $69.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

