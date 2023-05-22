HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,435,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.26% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 213,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.1 %

GWRE traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.22. 142,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $136,050.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

