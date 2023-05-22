HRT Financial LP Purchases 17,090 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 378.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.15% of First Citizens BancShares worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,302.70. 63,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $951.66 and a 200-day moving average of $835.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

