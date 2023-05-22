HRT Financial LP Takes $132.55 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 353,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,551,000. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.9% of HRT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.59. The company had a trading volume of 261,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,826. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.