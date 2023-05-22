HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $489.70

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $489.70 and last traded at $489.70, with a volume of 58787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $480.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,530,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

