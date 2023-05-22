Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

HURC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 8,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,148. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $54.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 71.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hurco Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

