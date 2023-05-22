HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) PT Lowered to $3.30

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.28.

NYSE HUYA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 1,532,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,056. The company has a market cap of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

