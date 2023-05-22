HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) PT Lowered to $3.30

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

HUYA (NYSE:HUYAGet Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.28.

HUYA Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE HUYA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 1,532,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,056. The company has a market cap of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.