ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 192,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,608. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,849,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.