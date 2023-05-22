IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Up 7%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

IEH Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of printed circuit connectors for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman, Bernard Offerman and Seymour Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

