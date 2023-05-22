IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

IES Stock Performance

IES stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 10,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,351. IES has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Insider Transactions at IES

Institutional Trading of IES

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in IES by 13.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IES by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IES during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

