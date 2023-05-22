ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.07. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 678,759 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.