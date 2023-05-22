ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.07. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 678,759 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 557,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after buying an additional 309,550 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $10,549,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

