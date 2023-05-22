Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical comprises 2.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Inari Medical worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,233 shares of company stock valued at $12,319,658. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $63.81. 426,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

