IndiGG (INDI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,891.07

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $16,891.07 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

