Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura cut Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,807,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,152. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

