Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.67.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Insider Activity at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ingevity by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ingevity by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

