Injective Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $46.50 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $542.62 million and approximately $46.50 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $6.78 or 0.00024991 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

