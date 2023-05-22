Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Purchases £27,629.46 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 153,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £27,629.46 ($34,610.37).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Richard Bernstein purchased 205,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($61,630.97).

On Thursday, April 27th, Richard Bernstein bought 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,800.58).

Insig AI Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of LON:INSG opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Monday. Insig AI Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The company has a market cap of £21.09 million and a PE ratio of -300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.72.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

