Insider Buying: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) EVP Buys 200 Shares of Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) EVP Travis Reese acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.70 per share, with a total value of $15,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ RICK traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.40. 69,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,966. The firm has a market cap of $720.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

