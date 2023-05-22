Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Acquires 39,300 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,366.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Stock Performance

STRRP stock remained flat at $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.