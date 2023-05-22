Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells 1,737 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $253,793.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,703.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $429,711.81.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded up $11.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. 3,093,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

