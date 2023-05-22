Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells 558 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $104,166.61.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $54.12. 715,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

