Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 1,792 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.31. 3,791,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,469. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

