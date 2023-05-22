Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after purchasing an additional 486,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $13,112,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 138,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insperity by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

