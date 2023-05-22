Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $75.66. 57,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

