International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.21. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

