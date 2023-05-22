Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.11 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00018997 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $17.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,823,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,320,217 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

