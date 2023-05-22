inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTTGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $21.45 on Thursday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $238.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.95.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.