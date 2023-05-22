Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $488.35.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.06. 478,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,807. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.81. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

