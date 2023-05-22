Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 203,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

