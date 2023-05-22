Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1239 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.37. 110,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,006. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

