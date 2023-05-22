Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 136,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 766,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 178,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

