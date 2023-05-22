Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 41,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,765. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $559,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.