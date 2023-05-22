Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 24,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,306. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33,900.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

