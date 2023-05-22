Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 803,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,582. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

