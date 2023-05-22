Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 22nd (888, ANTO, BEG, BRBY, BTA, CMRX, COA, CWR, DPH, EZJ)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 22nd:

888 (LON:888) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 101 ($1.26) target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.12). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 840 ($10.45). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,102 ($13.71) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.74). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) target price on the stock.

Inspired (LON:INSE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 713 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.71). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its reiterates rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

South32 (LON:S32) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 915 ($11.38) to GBX 970 ($12.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 740 ($9.20). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 365 ($4.54) target price on the stock.

