Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 22nd (888, ANTO, BEG, BRBY, BTA, CMRX, COA, CWR, DPH, EZJ)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 22nd:

888 (LON:888) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 101 ($1.26) target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.12). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 840 ($10.45). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,102 ($13.71) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.74). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) target price on the stock.

Inspired (LON:INSE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 713 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.71). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its reiterates rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

South32 (LON:S32) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 915 ($11.38) to GBX 970 ($12.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 740 ($9.20). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 365 ($4.54) target price on the stock.

