IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.25. The company had a trading volume of 600,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,054. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average is $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

About IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

