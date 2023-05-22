iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.58

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 598936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

