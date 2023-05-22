iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.58

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 598936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

