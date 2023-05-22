iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16,381.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,393,837 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.