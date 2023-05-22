iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,393,837 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

