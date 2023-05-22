iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64,687 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,784.2% during the 4th quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 133,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $420.66. 1,362,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.57. The company has a market cap of $313.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.